The Man Cave hair and beard parlor coming to Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Man Cave hair and beard parlor is coming to downtown Iron Mountain.

The salon for men will be located at 323 S. Stephenson Avenue. The Man Cave also has two other shops in Upper Michigan, one in Marquette and one in Escanaba.

The owner, Tania Curry, says she’s excited to bring her love for men`s cutting to the area.

“I’ve always gotten a great feeling about Iron Mountain. I love what they are doing with the downtown area. I’m just excited to be part of it,” she said.

The renovation will begin in January, with the business set to open in spring 2021.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.