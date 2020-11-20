Superior Health Foundation seeks funds for restocking food banks at UP colleges

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Addressing food insecurities in Upper Michigan has always been top of mind for the Superior Health Foundation.

So, for Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1, SHF is raising money to provide funding for colleges across the region to restock their food banks.

On #GivingTuesday, the Superior Health Foundation will actively raise money to restock food banks for the six colleges in the U.P. -- Bay College, Finlandia University, Gogebic Community College, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Tech University and Northern Michigan University.

“We’re encouraging our friends and neighbors to consider a charitable gift to help us reach our goal of raising $9,000, with $1,500 going to each food bank,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. “With COVID-19, we clearly recognize and empathize with the strain this has put on many, including the thousands of college students across the region. We want to do our part to ensure students have an adequate supply of healthy food during these unprecedented times.”

What better way to get into the holiday giving-back spirit! The best way to do that is to share our cause on social media using the hashtag #GivingTuesday and join millions of global givers on Dec. 1 by donating here.

Those with questions are asked to call 906-225-3431 or email shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org.

