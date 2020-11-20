Advertisement

Portage Lake Lift Bridge work begins Nov. 30

Portage Lake Lift Bridge.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON and HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $3.9 million in structural, mechanical and electrical improvements on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

Work is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 30, with estimated completion in August 2021.

MDOT says work includes motor replacement, finger joint repairs, structural steel repairs, interior painting of the machine rooms in the bridge towers, and other miscellaneous repairs and upgrades.

The project will require lane closures during many phases of the work, but MDOT says at least one lane will be maintained in each direction during almost all project phases.

During motor replacement work in January, there will be up to four 90-minute late night closures of the bridge to allow crews to safely hoist and lower equipment. These closures will affect vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic, but emergency vehicles will be able to pass.

This work will help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge, MDOT says.

The project map is available on MiDrive.

