Peter White Public Library closed to the public

A sign on the front door of the PWPL announcing its closure
A sign on the front door of the PWPL announcing its closure(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is now closed to the public. Citing continuing community spread of COVID-19, the library has announced Friday November 20 to close for the time being.

Staff was putting up signs Friday afternoon letting the public know. Library Director Andrea Ingmire says the decision was difficult. She also said the good news is curbside pickup and online services will continue during the closure.

“The main message is we’re still here, so, even though you can’t come into the building for a little while we’re still in there working so whatever you need just call and we’ll do the best we can to get you the services you need,” Ingmire said.

Materials can also still be returned through the overnight deposit.

