Marquette DDA digital dining guide supports local businesses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is reminding the public of its digital downtown guide, as businesses once again adjust their hours.

Digital Downtown Marquette lists hours of operation, ways to shop, and how to get gift cards from each business. It also lists which businesses are currently closed.

The DDA updates the guide with the most up-to-date information. Promotions and Events Coordinator Tara Laase-McKinney says it’s more important now than ever to support local businesses.

“They’ve had to face shutdowns and limited operating capacities, so they need every bit of help that anybody can give them this time of year especially, just to help make sure that these places make it through the winter and through these rough times,” said Laase-McKinney.

To view the Digital Downtown Marquette guide, visit downtownmarquette.org.

