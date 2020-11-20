Advertisement

Looking at small snow chances

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After morning fog light lake effect snow develops along northwest winds belts during the afternoon. Flurries linger in the east through tomorrow morning. High pressure moves clearing out clouds by the afternoon. Then, light rain/snow mix moves in ahead of a cold front Sunday afternoon. Looking ahead to the holiday week, seasonal air sticks around with mainly a dry trend. Tuesday is when we could see another round of rain/snow mix.

Today: Morning fog, with light snow showers during the afternoon in the west and east

>Highs: Low to mid-30s west, upper 30s elsewhere

Saturday: Morning flurries east, clouds clearing and skies turning sunny by the afternoon

>Highs: Low 30s north, mid-30s south

Sunday: Cloudy with afternoon rain/snow mix

>Highs: Mid 30s

Monday: Lingering light snow showers

>Highs: Continued 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain and snow mix during the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30s to around 40°

Thursday: Partly and mild

>Highs: Around 40°

