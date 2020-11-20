Lions hoping to take advantage of favorable schedule

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Matthew Stafford has earned a reputation for being tough and playing through injuries. The Detroit Lions are going to need their franchise quarterback to be tough and to stay on the field if they hope to rebound from a 4-5 start and make a run at the NFC playoffs. If it’s going to happen, it probably needs to happen now. The Lions are preparing to face three struggling teams in the Panthers, Texans and Bears. First up is Carolina, which will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey and possibly quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is dealing with a knee sprain.

