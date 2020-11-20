Gov. Whitmer makes appointments to Michigan Community Service Commission

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced the following appointments to the Michigan Community Service Commission.

Bridget Clark Whitney, an Independent of Grand Rapids, is the founding CEO of Kids’ Food Basket. Clark Whitney is a board member for the Michigan Nonprofit Association. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Community Leadership from Aquinas College and a Master of Social Justice from Marygrove College. Clark Whitney is appointed to represent an individual with expertise in the educational, training, and developmental needs of youth, particularly disadvantaged youth, for a term commencing November 20, 2020 and expiring October 1, 2023. She succeeds Judith Watson-Olson whose term expired October 1, 2020.

John J. Graham, a Democrat of New Boston, is the manager of emergency preparedness and business continuity for The Auto Club Group. Graham is a member of the Lumbee Tribe and serves as a reserve police officer for the City of Hamtramck. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Management from Madonna University. Graham is reappointed to represent Native American tribes for a term commencing November 20, 2020 and expiring October 1, 2023.

Khristopher Hill, an Independent of Westland, is a student at Michigan State University currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Culture and Politics and a member of Rising Black Men. He has served as a youth coordinator for The Austin Foundation and as a Detroit youth advisor for the University of Michigan Social Justice Fellowship. Hill is appointed to represent an individual between the ages of 16 and 25 who is a participant or supervisor in a program as defined in section 101 of title I, 42 U.S.C. 12511, for a term commencing November 20, 2020 and expiring October 1, 2023. He succeeds Kelsey Snyder whose term expired October 1, 2020.

Anne M. Mervenne, a Republican of Royal Oak, is the president and founder of Mervenne & Company. Mervenne is a member of numerous organizations including the Detroit Public Safety Foundation Board of Directors, Citizens Research Council Board of Trustees, and a founding board member of the Bi-Partisan Leadership Program. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies from Michigan State University’s James Madison College. Mervenne is reappointed to represent business for a term commencing November 20, 2020 and expiring October 1, 2023.

Nathan S. Phillips, a Democrat of Lowell, is the assistant business manager for West Michigan Plumbers, Fitters and Service Trades Local Union No. 174. He is a member of the West Michigan Labor Council and a volunteer with the United Way and the Feeding America Food Truck. Phillips is reappointed to represent an individual with expertise in the educational, training, and developmental needs of youth, particularly disadvantaged youth, for a term commencing November 20, 2020 and expiring October 1, 2023.

Darnishia L. Slade, an Independent of South Range, is an instructor, graduate research advisor, and the manager of global engagement programs at Michigan Technological University’s Pavlis Honor College. Slade is a member of the IDEA Hub Leadership Team and an organization advisor for the Society of Intellectual Sisters. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Michigan Technological University and Master of Management from Walsh College. Slade is appointed to represent experts in the delivery of human, educational, environmental, or public safety services to communities and persons, for a term commencing November 20, 2020 and expiring October 1, 2023. She succeeds Scott Hiipakka whose term expired October 1, 2020.

Jesse E. Venegas, and Independent of Royal Oak, is the vice president of The Ideal Group. Venegas is the board chairman for the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and a board member for the Detroit Children’s Fund. He holds a Bachelor of Science from The University of Vermont. Venegas is appointed to represent business for a term commencing November 20, 2020 and expiring October 1, 2023. He succeeds Maria Holmes whose term expired October 1, 2020.

Renee Williams, an Independent of Wyoming, is the senior vice president of community development and Michigan market manager for Huntington Bank. Williams is a board member for the Grand Rapids Community Foundation and Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Wayne State University and a Master of Arts in Public Leadership from Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government. Williams is appointed to represent business for a term commencing November 20, 2020 and expiring October 1, 2023. She succeeds Jessica Ives whose term expired October 1, 2020.

Sydney Shrewsbury is appointed as the Governor’s honorary designee representing the First Family of Michigan. As an honorary designee, Shrewsbury will be a non-voting member of the Commission.

The Michigan Community Service Commission strives to build a culture of service by providing vision and resources to strengthen communities through volunteerism. The Commission develops a three-year comprehensive national and community service plan for the state that shall be updated annually, oversees and submits the state’s applications to the Corporation for National and Community Service and other public and private funding sources, establishes policies and procedures for the use of federal funds, and develops initiatives to promote community service in coordination with existing programs.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.