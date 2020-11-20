Fitness Friday: At-Home Holiday Exercises and Healthy Meals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and the Christmas season is less than a month after that — which means lots of great food, even with all the swirling abnormality of the current year.

What’s not so great is eating so much you feel bloated for days after the holiday — so here are some light stretches, which you can see demonstrated in the first part of the video above, that you can do afterwards to relieve a bit of that post-holiday tension:

-Side-to-side.

-Alternated Knee Raise.

-Squat.

-Split-stance reach.

-Hip Rotation.

The nice thing about these exercises is they’re relatively lighter than even simple aerobics or bodyweight workouts, and they’re great for when you want to take a break and move around a bit working at home.

One of the other big challenges of the holiday season is handling all the food that comes in. It’s incredibly easy to try and make a plan and end up overeating, or back off of whatever strategy we might have drawn up to eat healthy when the turkey and potatoes come out. But here’s the thing — you don’t need to sacrifice that much to keep your belt intact during the holiday, says Travis Alexander, a physical trainer and owner of T.M. Fitness. More often than not, it’s not about what we eat, but how much we eat.

“Portion control plays a big part,” says Alexander. “And it’s never a bad idea to try and get yourself into a good headspace before the holiday; one of the biggest mistakes people make is waiting until after a day like Thanksgiving to get started on a meal plan, and that’s way harder to do than getting a jumpstart on it before.”

You can find a link for T.M. Fitness’ Facebook Page here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.