Dickinson County Healthcare System almost fully recovered after malware attack

For about a week, the hospital resorted to paper means, as electronic was down. The IT system is still in the process of recovering.
The Dickinson County Healthcare System sign in front of the hospital.
(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Healthcare System, in Iron Mountain, is building an enhanced cyber security infrastructure after its malware attack on October 17th.

During Thursday night’s virtual board of trustees meeting, the hospital’s corporate compliance and risk officer, Adrienne Chase said after the incident, the hospital contacted their insurance company to start recovery and remediation. For about a week, the hospital resorted to paper means, as electronic was down. The IT system is still in the process of recovering.

This did mean, a loss of volume, but the hospital is close to being back on track.

“We have about 5% left, to be fully recovered. Within 7 days we were able to bring systems back up electronically, and nationwide: that’s kind of a huge win that Dickinson was able to do that because most systems are down on paper for about 3 weeks,” said Chase.

In COVID-19 updates, according to Sue Hadley, the vice president of clinical services and population health at DCH, the COVID wing in the hospital has 12 beds currently, with three patients in that wing. Two COVID-19 positive patients are in the ICU at the hospital, and one COVID-19 positive patient is in the step-down unit.

The hospital is currently working on a plan to store COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

