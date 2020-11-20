9,779 cases: Michigan reports record daily coronavirus case increase Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The state of Michigan reported a new record in daily coronavirus cases added Friday: 9,779 new cases.

Along with those cases, were 53 deaths. That brings total cases statewide to 295,177, and total deaths to 8,377. Current statewide recoveries are at 138,862. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

In Upper Michigan, 211 new cases were added Friday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger : 1 case

Baraga : 17 cases

Chippewa : ( -34 cases, MDHHS data entry error ), 12 recoveries

Delta : 38 cases

Dickinson : 11 cases

Gogebic : 14 cases

Houghton : 36 cases

Iron : 4 cases

Keweenaw : 3 cases

Luce : 0 cases

Mackinac : 2 cases

Marquette : 64 cases, 1 death

Menominee : 11 cases

Ontonagon : 7 cases

Schoolcraft: 3 cases

As of Friday, Nov. 20, at 4:05 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 10,476 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 4,614 are considered recovered and 200 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 12.3%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 89 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Nov. 19. Of those, 21 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). Data wasn’t updated Nov. 20. This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 30% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ironwood : 3 patients with 3 in ICU, 50% bed occupancy

Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium : 2 patients with 2 in ICU, 19% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ontonagon : Zero patients, 20% bed occupancy

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 40% bed occupancy

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain : 6 patients with zero in ICU, 39% bed occupancy

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital : 3 patients with zero in ICU, 21% bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignac e: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy

Munising Memorial Hospital : Zero patients, 29% bed occupancy

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba : 7 patients with 3 in ICU, 53% bed occupancy

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 42% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming : 8 patients with zero in ICU, 68% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Marquette : 38 patients with 10 in ICU, 69% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 80% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 14 patients with 3 in ICU, 77% bed occupancy

Out of the 190,070 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.67% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 20.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

TV6 & FOX UP aggregates data from the MDHHS and local health departments.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.