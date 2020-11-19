Advertisement

Whitmer, others speak on COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon

Small business leaders will join the governor and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during a press conference on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.(Governor's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and others are providing a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and small business leaders to talk about the state’s coronavirus response.

The live press conference will be streamed on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page, beginning at 3:15 p.m. ET Nov. 19.

This story will be updated with the live once the feed is active.

