Upper Michigan adds 279 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, state adds nearly 7.6K

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 279 coronavirus cases and six new deaths on Thursday.

The latest cases, deaths, and recoveries added are as follows (counties listed alphabetically):

Alger: 1 case, 1 death, 15 recoveries

Baraga: 10 cases

Chippewa: 57 cases

Delta: 84 cases

Dickinson: 9 cases, 28 recoveries

Gogebic: 2 cases

Houghton: 24 cases

Iron: 5 cases, 12 recoveries

Keweenaw: 2 cases

Luce: 5 cases

Mackinac: 3 cases

Marquette: 63 cases, 1 death

Menominee: 13 cases, 1 death

Ontonagon: 0 cases, 2 deaths

Schoolcraft: 1 case, 1 death

As of Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:00 p.m. eastern, there have been a total of 10,312 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 4,533 are considered recovered and 194 have resulted in death.

The seven-day average for positive tests in the U.P. sits at 12.3%. The MI Safe Start Map breaks down testing and case trends by county.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 89 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Nov. 19. Of those, 21 are in the intensive care unit (ICU). This data is available through MDHHS. Details are below, listed alphabetically:

Aspirus Iron River : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 30% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ironwood : 3 patients with 3 in ICU, 50% bed occupancy

Aspirus Keweenaw, Laurium : 2 patients with 2 in ICU, 19% bed occupancy

Aspirus Ontonagon : Zero patients, 20% bed occupancy

Baraga County Memorial Hospital, L’Anse : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 40% bed occupancy

Dickinson County Healthcare System, Iron Mountain : 6 patients with zero in ICU, 39% bed occupancy

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital : 3 patients with zero in ICU, 21% bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital, St. Ignac e: 1 patient with zero in ICU, 20% bed occupancy

Munising Memorial Hospital : Zero patients, 29% bed occupancy

OSF St. Francis Hospital, Escanaba : 7 patients with 3 in ICU, 53% bed occupancy

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, Manistique : 1 patient with zero in ICU, 42% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Bell, Ishpeming : 8 patients with zero in ICU, 68% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Marquette : 38 patients with 10 in ICU, 69% bed occupancy

UP Health System - Portage, Hancock : 2 patients with zero in ICU, 80% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital - Sault Ste. Marie: 14 patients with 3 in ICU, 77% bed occupancy

Out of the 187,219 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 5.52% percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 19.

Michigan reported 7,592 new cases Nov. 19. So, the state’s total cases are up to 285,398. Statewide, 134 new deaths were reported, with 61 from vital records review. In total, 8,324 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 138,862. The statewide recovery total is updated each Saturday on the MDHHS website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

