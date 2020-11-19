United Way of Marquette County continues yearly workplace campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - To encourage businesses to donate to the yearly workplace campaign, the United Way of Marquette County asked one of the most well-known people in the area to be an Honorary Co-Chair -- Rick Comley, the former Head Coach of NMU Men’s Hockey from 1976-2002.

“I support anything that is going to benefit the people of Marquette County and Marquette,” Comley said. “I’ve been involved in the past and more than happy to do whatever they want whenever they want. Whatever I can do.”

“He has done so much for Marquette County over the years,” said UWMC Executive Director Andrew Rickauer, “so we’re honored to have him as part of our campaign team this year.”

Rickauer says the campaign is dedicated to helping at least 25 partner agencies improve on solutions regarding health, financial stability, and education.

“Our campaign is set up where [the employees] can donate to the general fund,” he explained, “which helps the community as a whole, or they can designate to a specific cause or segment.”

Rickauer says this year’s campaign did not come without its challenges, especially regarding COVID-19.

“Not being able to go into workplaces to make presentations,” he stated, “and employees working remotely makes it even more difficult to reach everybody and to tell our story.”

Comley, though, says these hurdles will not stop him and United Way from getting the message out.

“I can’t get out and go visit people and talk to people,” the former hockey coach said. “I would if I could, so if this message helps in any way, then it’s tremendous and it makes me feel good.”

Comley also says it is important for the community to give back to one another, especially through challenging times. United Way’s yearly campaign concludes in May of next year.

