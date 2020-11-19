Advertisement

The Gathered Earth Gift Shop prepares holiday deals

The small business is running a series of discounts and sales for both Ladies’ Week and the upcoming Black Friday shopping season.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are only three days left in Ladies’ Week in Marquette, a week-long event where small businesses in the downtown have come together to offer a slew of their own discounts and deals. One of them is The Gathered Earth Gift Shop, a family-owned store in downtown Marquette that sells a variety of locally-sourced U.P. gifts like candles, ornaments, and other accoutrements and decorations.

Some of the deals being offered at Gathered Earth for the next three days are:

-10% off your entire order (excluding consignments).

-Pull for discounts at checkout!

-Entry into door prizes with a purchase of $30 or more; five prizes will be posted the week before on Facebook

-For people who don’t want to come in the store, but would still like to show support, a door prize entry will be added to the drawing for a Facebook review that includes on of your favorite Gathered Earth product, or if you like and share the Gathered Earth’s Facebook page. Random giveaways will happen throughout the week.

And not all these deals end with Ladies’ Week — some of the discounts will be carried through into Black Friday as well. On top of this, Gathered Earth is also offering shop-by-appointment times, where interested customers or parties can reserve the store for thirty minutes at a time between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., to browse all for themselves. Anyone interested can sign up using the blue “Book Now” button at the top of Gathered Earth’s Facebook Page.

One of the most important qualities of The Gathered Earth Gift Shop is its commitment to domestic and regional products. Most of what’s sold in the store was made in the United States, and even if it wasn’t, Gathered Earth tries their best to find products that offer give-back options for organizations like Feeding America.

“Giving back means you buy their product and they do a donation,” says Erica Smith, owner of The Gathered Earth Gift shop. “We have a T-Shirt line... Codeword, a company out of Nashville, they give three percent of their profits to Feeding America... and if it says ‘Michigan,’ on one of their shirts, the donation goes to Michigan Food Banks.”

You can find a link to The Gathered Earth Gift Shop’s Facebook page here, and a link to their website here.

