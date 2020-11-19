Study: Michigan highways have improved, now rank 24th nationwide

LOS ANGELES (WLUC) - According to a new study, Michigan’s roadways are improving.

The study, the 25th Annual Highway Report by the Reason Foundation, says Michigan now ranks 24th overall in highway performance and cost-effectiveness.

According to the study, in safety and performance categories, Michigan ranks 14th in overall fatality rate, 41st in structurally deficient bridges, 26th in traffic congestion, 46th in urban Interstate percent in poor condition, and 42nd in rural Interstate pavement condition.

On spending, Michigan ranks 15th in total spending per mile and 19th in capital and bridge costs per mile.

Michigan’s best rankings are in its rural fatality rate (6th) and overall fatality rate (14th).

“To further improve in the rankings, Michigan needs to improve its pavement condition and reduce its percentage of structurally deficient bridges. Michigan is in the bottom 10 for urban Interstate pavement condition, rural Interstate pavement condition, and structurally deficient bridges,” said Baruch Feigenbaum, lead author of the Annual Highway Report and senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation. “Compared to nearby states, the report finds Michigan’s overall highway performance is better than Indiana (ranks 32nd), Illinois (ranks 37th), and Pennsylvania (ranks 39th), but worse than Ohio (ranks 13th) and Wisconsin (ranks 22nd).

Michigan’s state-controlled highway mileage makes it the 32nd largest highway system in the country, the Reason Foundation said.

Click here or here to read the full Highway Report by the Reason Foundation.

Reason Foundation is a tax-exempt research and education organization as defined under IRS code 501(c)(3). Reason Foundation is supported by voluntary contributions from individuals, foundations, and corporations. The views in the study are those of the author, not necessarily those of Reason Foundation or its trustees.

