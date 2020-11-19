Advertisement

Singer Bobby Brown’s son found dead at Los Angeles home

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday....
Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 28.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 28.

Los Angeles Police spokesman Officer Jeff Lee said officers were responding to a medical emergency when they found Brown Jr.’s body around 1:50 p.m. at a home in Encino, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Lee said police believe no foul play was involved and additional details on the death weren’t immediately released.

Brown Jr. was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward.

His son’s death is the latest in a string of misfortune for Bobby Brown.

In 2012, his ex-wife, legendary singer Whitney Houston, was found dead after drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub. Coroner’s officials ruled Houston’s death accidental and said heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors.

Their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found face-down in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home on Jan. 31, 2015. She was in a coma for six months before dying in hospice care at age 22.

Investigators with the medical examiner’s office were not able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body.

Bobbi Kristina’s ex-partner Nick Gordon, who was found liable in her death, died earlier this year. He was 30 years old.

Gordon was never criminally charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.

Brown started his singing career as a member of the R&B group New Edition before becoming a solo artist with hits such as “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican State. Rep. Beau Lafave, of Iron Mountain, and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Rep. LaFave introduces resolution calling for impeachment of Gov. Whitmer
According to data from local health departments and the MDHHS, Upper Michigan surpassed 10,000...
Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 since start of pandemic
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
UP Health System-Marquette exterior
UP Health System Marquette urging men to be screened for prostate cancer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers

Latest News

Portage Lake District Library. (WLUC Photo)
Portage Lake District Library closing to public, still offering curbside service
‘Patience’ and ‘early’ the key words for Thanksgiving food shopping as stores point out...
U.P. Grocery Stores: The sooner, the better for Thanksgiving preps
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Upper Michigan Chapter.
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly seeks volunteers for annual Thanksgiving meal
Negaunee man receives International Presidential Medal from the Lions Clubs International President
Iron Bay Restaurant to close its doors indefinitely