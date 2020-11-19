Reaching unseasonable warmth briefly
Few fronts will bring light snow soon
The warm-up reaches its peak today as highs will top off near 50°. A front moves through tonight. Behind it, cooler air moves in, and light snow will develop along northwesterly wind belts by midday tomorrow. Flurries will still be around Saturday morning. Then, high pressure moves in with sunshine for the bulk of the day. Another front will bring more light snow Sunday afternoon. Next week the pattern keeps temperatures seasonal to slightly warmer.
Today: Filtered sunshine and much warmer
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s south
Friday: Partly cloudy with light snow showers along the northwesterly wind belts
>Highs: Upper 30s
Saturday: Morning flurries, then partly sunny
>Highs: Mainly 30s
Sunday: Cloudy with snow moving in during the afternoon and continuing at night
>Highs: Continued 30s to near 40° east
Monday: Partly cloudy with light snow showers in the Keweenaw and east
>Highs: 30s
Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: 30s
