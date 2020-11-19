Advertisement

Reaching unseasonable warmth briefly

Few fronts will bring light snow soon
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The warm-up reaches its peak today as highs will top off near 50°. A front moves through tonight. Behind it, cooler air moves in, and light snow will develop along northwesterly wind belts by midday tomorrow. Flurries will still be around Saturday morning. Then, high pressure moves in with sunshine for the bulk of the day. Another front will bring more light snow Sunday afternoon. Next week the pattern keeps temperatures seasonal to slightly warmer.

Today: Filtered sunshine and much warmer

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s south

Friday: Partly cloudy with light snow showers along the northwesterly wind belts

>Highs: Upper 30s

Saturday: Morning flurries, then partly sunny

>Highs: Mainly 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with snow moving in during the afternoon and continuing at night

>Highs: Continued 30s to near 40° east

Monday: Partly cloudy with light snow showers in the Keweenaw and east

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: 30s

