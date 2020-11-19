Advertisement

Owl found inside Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

By WKTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WKTV) - A big-eyed traveler got himself stuck inside New York’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Ellen Kalish, the director of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, said the northern saw-whet owl, now named Rockefeller, likely “cushioned with all the branches and the boughs and just couldn’t get out.”

It is believed the owl was stuck inside the iconic Christmas tree for at least three days without food or water.

After Rockefeller was rescued, he was sent to a veterinarian where they fed him and made sure he was hydrated.

The truck driver who drove the 75-foot Norway spruce to New York City found the owl.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, where he probably was trapped in when they tied it up and started to transport it,” Kalish said. “But the fact that he’s in such great shape as he is, it’s wonderful.”

Once Rockefeller is fully recovered, he will be released back into the wild, joining about two million other northern saw-whet owls that live in the wild across the nation.

Copyright 2020 WKTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
According to data from local health departments and the MDHHS, Upper Michigan surpassed 10,000...
Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 since start of pandemic
UP Health System-Marquette exterior
UP Health System Marquette urging men to be screened for prostate cancer
An eight-point buck harvested in Upper Michigan in 2019 (Carrie Farley)
Upper Michigan Deer Hunt 2020: Send, view pictures

Latest News

Portage Lake District Library. (WLUC Photo)
Portage Lake District Library closing to public, still offering curbside service
‘Patience’ and ‘early’ the key words for Thanksgiving food shopping as stores point out...
U.P. Grocery Stores: The sooner, the better for Thanksgiving preps
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Upper Michigan Chapter.
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly seeks volunteers for annual Thanksgiving meal
Negaunee man receives International Presidential Medal from the Lions Clubs International President
Iron Bay Restaurant to close its doors indefinitely