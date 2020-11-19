Advertisement

Negaunee restaurant takes Thanksgiving on the road

Meals to be delivered to the local community
Thanksgiving Meal Kits
Thanksgiving Meal Kits(none)
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee restaurant is making sure Thanksgiving dinner is on the table for everyone.

For the first time, the Smarty’s Saloon Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be delivering meals to make sure people on the west end of Marquette County have a safe and happy holiday.

People have until 11:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day to pre-order a meal, which will be prepped at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge.

Between 150-200 people are expected to receive a meal during the holiday.

“We’re going to have turkey and mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, cranberries, and a dinner roll,” said Dawn Lambert, one of the event’s organizers.

There will also be homemade apple-caramel upside down cake served for dessert.

To order a meal, you can contact Lambert on Facebook or call 906-361-9219.

