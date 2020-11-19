Advertisement

Negaunee looking at safe routes to school study

A school crossing sign in Negaunee
A school crossing sign in Negaunee(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee is working with Negaunee Public Schools and Michigan State University on a study for safe routes to school. The study will help identify and suggest sidewalk, crosswalk, and other crossing upgrades, as well as, educational materials for the program.

The study is for the Negaunee Middle School and Lakeview Elementary; a safe routes study was done for the Negaunee High School in years past. Each school could receive up to $250,000 each for their respective projects.

“We’re really big on making sure we get some community feedback because this is really going to effect how things are going to happen and our goal is for the safety of the students and also to see what can we do to improve drop-off sites as well,” said Negaunee City Manager, Nate Heffron.

The study will likely be completed next summer. After that the city will begin looking at ways to implement the recommendations.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican State. Rep. Beau Lafave, of Iron Mountain, and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
UPDATE: LaFave’s impeachment resolution won’t advance, GOP speaker says
According to data from local health departments and the MDHHS, Upper Michigan surpassed 10,000...
Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 since start of pandemic
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
UP Health System-Marquette exterior
UP Health System Marquette urging men to be screened for prostate cancer

Latest News

The Dickinson County Healthcare System sign in front of the hospital.
Dickinson County Healthcare System almost fully recovered after malware attack
Drive Slow on Ice and Snow Sign
Drive slow on ice and snow campaign reminds motorists to use caution with winter driving
Whitmer urges legislation to take action.
Governor Whitmer is urging Michiganders and Legislation to take action against COVID-19
Fox Marquette said thank you to UPHS staff by buying them lunch
Fox Marquette buys lunch for UPHS Marquette staff