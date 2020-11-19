Negaunee looking at safe routes to school study

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee is working with Negaunee Public Schools and Michigan State University on a study for safe routes to school. The study will help identify and suggest sidewalk, crosswalk, and other crossing upgrades, as well as, educational materials for the program.

The study is for the Negaunee Middle School and Lakeview Elementary; a safe routes study was done for the Negaunee High School in years past. Each school could receive up to $250,000 each for their respective projects.

“We’re really big on making sure we get some community feedback because this is really going to effect how things are going to happen and our goal is for the safety of the students and also to see what can we do to improve drop-off sites as well,” said Negaunee City Manager, Nate Heffron.

The study will likely be completed next summer. After that the city will begin looking at ways to implement the recommendations.

