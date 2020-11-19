Michigan Tech announces 2021 Winter-Spring Volleyball schedule

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team will play 14 GLIAC matches in the 2021 spring season. The schedule was announced by the conference office on Thursday (Nov. 19) following approval by the GLIAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors on November 10.

The condensed schedule will feature matches against the same opponent on back-to-back days. Matches will take place on Friday and Saturday with the regular season beginning on February 19 and concluding on April 3. There will be a GLIAC Tournament at the end of the season, beginning on April 9, but no NCAA Tournament.

Tech finished the 2019 season with a 24-8 overall record, winning the most matches since 1996. The Huskies were ranked throughout the season, climbing as high as No. 20 on November 5. They went to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season and advanced with the first NCAA win since 1995.

Reigning GLIAC Coach of the Year Matt Jennings returns nine players from last season including All-American setter Laura De Marchi and All-American outside hitter Olivia Ghormley. Other starters include two-time All-GLIAC Honorable Mention pick Megan Utlak at the defensive specialist position and Anna Jonynas who led the GLIAC in service aces the past two years as an outside hitter.

Match times and fan information will be announced when available. Fans can purchase cutouts to be displayed at all home volleyball matches for $45.

2021 Schedule

February 19-20 vs. Lake Superior State

February 26-27 at Northwood

March 5-6 vs. Purdue Northwest

March 12-13 vs. Ferris State

March 19-20 at Saginaw Valley State

March 26-27 at Grand Valley State

April 2 vs. Northern Michigan

April 3 at Northern Michigan

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.