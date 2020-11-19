Man arrested on alcohol-related charges in Chippewa County

HULBERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post have arrested a downstate man who is facing alcohol-related charges in Chippewa County Court.

42-year-old Brian Pas of Holland, Michigan, was arrested on Wednesday. Troopers were called to a home on Hulbert Road in Hulbert township after a homeowner reported that a man was knocking on the door. When troopers arrived, they found Pas and after an investigation, he was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated-3rd offense and Driving on a Suspended License.

Pas was arraigned in District Court on Thursday. His bond is set at $5,000. He is due back in court on December 3.

The Michigan State Police- Sault Ste. Marie Post encourages the public to report any suspicious activity that you may observe. You can do so by calling 911, contacting the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906) 632-2217, or submitting a tip on the MSP’s Mobile Application.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.