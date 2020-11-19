Advertisement

Man arrested on alcohol-related charges in Chippewa County

42-year-old Brian Pas of Holland, Michigan, was arrested on Wednesday.
42-year-old Brian Pas of Holland, Michigan, was arrested on Wednesday.
42-year-old Brian Pas of Holland, Michigan, was arrested on Wednesday.(WITN)
By Alex Clark
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HULBERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post have arrested a downstate man who is facing alcohol-related charges in Chippewa County Court.

42-year-old Brian Pas of Holland, Michigan, was arrested on Wednesday. Troopers were called to a home on Hulbert Road in Hulbert township after a homeowner reported that a man was knocking on the door. When troopers arrived, they found Pas and after an investigation, he was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated-3rd offense and Driving on a Suspended License.

Pas was arraigned in District Court on Thursday. His bond is set at $5,000. He is due back in court on December 3.

The Michigan State Police- Sault Ste. Marie Post encourages the public to report any suspicious activity that you may observe. You can do so by calling 911, contacting the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at (906) 632-2217, or submitting a tip on the MSP’s Mobile Application.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican State. Rep. Beau Lafave, of Iron Mountain, and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
UPDATE: LaFave’s impeachment resolution won’t advance, GOP speaker says
According to data from local health departments and the MDHHS, Upper Michigan surpassed 10,000...
Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 since start of pandemic
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
UP Health System-Marquette exterior
UP Health System Marquette urging men to be screened for prostate cancer

Latest News

The Dickinson County Healthcare System sign in front of the hospital.
Dickinson County Healthcare System almost fully recovered after malware attack
Drive Slow on Ice and Snow Sign
Drive slow on ice and snow campaign reminds motorists to use caution with winter driving
Whitmer urges legislation to take action.
Governor Whitmer is urging Michiganders and Legislation to take action against COVID-19
Fox Marquette said thank you to UPHS staff by buying them lunch
Fox Marquette buys lunch for UPHS Marquette staff
A school crossing sign in Negaunee
Negaunee looking at safe routes to school study