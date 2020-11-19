Governor Whitmer is urging Michiganders and Legislation to take action against COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - As cases continue to rise in Michigan, unemployment rates are growing, and the healthcare system is becoming overwhelmed.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local business owners joined Governor Whitmer today urging Michiganders and legislation to act now.

Governor Whitmer and other Michigan leaders sent a letter to the Trump Administration today requesting further action to be taken.

“Urging them all to take swift action to pass a COVID-19 relief bill that meets the scale of this crisis.”

The bill includes aid to states and local governments to combat COVID, mitigate economic fallout, support frontliners, educators, and local businesses, and expand unemployment benefits.

“It’s imperative that Congress take action now to extend UI provisions of the CARES Act to provide relief to those who lost their job through no fault of their own to help us get through this tough time and strengthen our economy.”

Whitmer says over 3 million Michiganders applied for unemployment since March, and 600,000 are still receiving benefits. While the state’s unemployment numbers improved for October at 5.5 percent, some state legislators said Wednesday, Nov. 18 that they were concerned unemployment numbers could trend up again.

Whitmer warned a half million Michiganders could lose access to benefits if no action is taken.

“I also want to urge the Michigan Legislation to extend unemployment benefits beyond Dec. 31 of this year.”

And as unemployment is increasing, local businesses are struggling, Whitmer is asking Michiganders to shop local.

“So, this season lets shop local, lets dine local, get that takeout, and stay local and support small businesses and workers who are the heartbeat of our communities.”

Along with shopping local, Whitmer says she has called on President Trump to pass a bipartisan support package to help struggling restaurants.

Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, says there are currently two vaccines that look promising, and she says they may be available by the end of this year. She says, though, vaccines will be distributed to the most vulnerable populations first, and a vaccine may not be widely available until the spring.

Dr. Khaldun is urging people to continue wearing face masks and following proper COVID-19 guidelines.

