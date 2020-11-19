Advertisement

GOP canvassers again oppose certifying Detroit-area votes

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Two Michigan Republicans who initially blocked certification of election results for the county that includes Detroit despite no evidence of fraud before approving them now say they want to rescind their certification.

Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, the two Republican canvassers in Wayne County, said in a statement issued late Wednesday that they only voted to certify the results after “hours of sustained pressure” and after getting promises that their concerns about the election would be investigated.

“We deserve better — but more importantly, the American people deserve better — than to be forced to accept an outcome achieved through intimidation, deception, and threats of violence,” they said in the statement. “Wayne County voters need to have full confidence in this process.”

Palmer and Hartmann initially voted against certification Tuesday, leaving the Wayne County Board of Canvassers deadlocked at 2-2 along party lines. Palmer complained that certain Detroit precincts were out of balance, meaning that absentee ballot books did not match the number of ballots cast.

The GOP move drew an immediate rebuke from the public and injected partisan politics into the business of an unsung panel that is supposed to confirm the will of the voters.

Biden crushed Trump in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold, by a more than 2-1 margin on his way to winning Michigan by 146,000 votes, according to unofficial results. His victory reversed Trump’s 2016 gains in the industrial Midwest and put Biden on the path to achieving the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.

The county canvassers later voted again and certified the results, 4-0. Then, on Wednesday, Palmer and Hartmann signed affidavits saying they believe the county vote “should not be certified.” They said in their statement Wednesday that they’ve reported threats against them to law enforcement.

There has been no evidence of widespread voting fraud in Michigan or any other state. Federal and state officials from both parties have declared the 2020 election safe and secure. But Trump and his allies have spent two weeks raising false claims of fraud and refusing to concede to Biden.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican State. Rep. Beau Lafave, of Iron Mountain, and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
UPDATE: LaFave’s impeachment resolution won’t advance, GOP speaker says
According to data from local health departments and the MDHHS, Upper Michigan surpassed 10,000...
Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 since start of pandemic
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
UP Health System-Marquette exterior
UP Health System Marquette urging men to be screened for prostate cancer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers

Latest News

The Gathered Earth Gift Shop prepares for the holiday season
He says the Emergency Department is at capacity with a half a dozen covid patients or more daily
U.P. physician says we can't pretend rural hospitals have unlimited resources
Portage Lake District Library. (WLUC Photo)
Portage Lake District Library closing to public, still offering curbside service
‘Patience’ and ‘early’ the key words for Thanksgiving food shopping as stores point out...
U.P. Grocery Stores: The sooner, the better for Thanksgiving preps
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Upper Michigan Chapter.
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly seeks volunteers for annual Thanksgiving meal