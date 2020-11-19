Fox Marquette buys lunch for UPHS Marquette staff

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fox Marquette auto dealership paid it forward Thursday afternoon to say thank you to frontline workers.

The dealership picked up the tab for lunch for UP Health System Marquette staff with food trucks, Smelted and Dia De Los Tacos. It’s the first of two efforts to say thanks to the frontline workers in healthcare and lift the spirits of the community.

“I’d just like to thank all the healthcare workers and essential workers out there from everybody at Fox Motors, and we challenge everybody throughout the community lets do some positive things right now and take care of each other,” said Fox Marquette General Manager, Luke Hubbard.

“This is just awesome, the community support for the staff in there, working so hard and they’re tired and they’ve been dealing with the stress and just a little thank you from the community is a huge help to their resilience,” said UPHS Marquette Clinical Director for Family Birthing/NICU, Anne Loman.

Fox Marquette is also working on a program where hospital employees can pick up a free gift card as another thank you for their efforts during the covid pandemic.

