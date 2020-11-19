Fan cutouts available for Michigan Tech Hockey, Basketball and Volleyball games

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Athletics is selling fan cutouts for hockey games at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena and basketball and volleyball contests at the SDC Gym during the 2020-21 season. Purchase yours for only $45.

Fans are encouraged to purchase cutouts before December so they can be in place in the MacInnes Student Ice Arena by the January 1-2 WCHA opening series against Alabama Huntsville. Cutouts will continue to be added to the facility as they are purchased.

You will also be entered into a drawing for one of two $25 gift certificates to University Images when you purchase your cutout before December 4. The two drawings will be held on November 27 and December 4.

General Cutout Guidelines

· One person per photo (no selfies - have someone else take your picture)

· Photos must be submitted in portrait mode. (vertical phone)

· Michigan Tech apparel and colors are encouraged (no opponent logos and/or colors will be accepted)

· No political advertising or messages.

· No alcohol, drugs, tobacco, firearms, or weapons

· No personal information (address, email, addresses, phone numbers, social media accounts, or names) will be permitted

· No lewd, inappropriate, or offensive photos

· No arms may be raised in the photos - you may have props (pompoms, foam fingers, etc., but they should stay below your head and within the width of your body)

· Michigan Tech Athletics has the right to refuse any submissions deemed inappropriate

Michigan Athletics reserves the right to reject any photo that it determines, in its sole discretion, violates these guidelines or is otherwise offensive, lewd, derogatory, infringing, discriminatory, or otherwise inappropriate. If your photo is rejected an athletics staff member will contact you about obtaining a new photo.

Upon the completion of the season, fans will have the opportunity to pick up their cutouts or have them shipped with a fee.

Please call the SDC Central Ticket Office at 906-487-2073 or email ticketing@mtu.edu with any questions regarding fan cutouts.

