Advertisement

Escanaba Public Safety hands out turkeys, not tickets

Turkeys donated by Elmer’s County Market
Lt. Gudwer handing a lady a turkey.
Lt. Gudwer handing a lady a turkey.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Elmer’s County Market partnered with Escanaba Public Safety for the fourth annual “Turkeys Not Tickets.” Elmer’s donated 12 turkeys for law enforcement to hand out to people, in place of tickets.

“It’s a really great way to back our blue and just to let people know that there are positive situations that we can have with police officers,” said Jalyn Dagenais-Gendron, Marketing Coordinator at Elmer’s County market.

Public safety officers pulled people over for minor traffic violations, like a loud exhaust pipe or a broken head light. Instead of writing them a ticket, they received a Thanksgiving turkey.

“It’s a positive thing we can do in our community. Thank you to Elmer’s for providing the turkeys and including us and wanting to do this,” said Lt. John Gudwer of Escanaba Public Safety.

Lt. Gudwer says he looks forward to this every year because he enjoys seeing the smiles on people’s faces.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican State. Rep. Beau Lafave, of Iron Mountain, and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
UPDATE: LaFave’s impeachment resolution won’t advance, GOP speaker says
According to data from local health departments and the MDHHS, Upper Michigan surpassed 10,000...
Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 since start of pandemic
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
UP Health System-Marquette exterior
UP Health System Marquette urging men to be screened for prostate cancer

Latest News

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Upper Michigan adds 279 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, state adds nearly 7.6K
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Thanksgiving Meal Kits
Negaunee restaurant takes Thanksgiving on the road
Mugshots for Joshua Drinnon, left, and William Pinion.
Two Indiana men arrested for breaking and entering into Bessemer bar’s coin-operated machine
Eight local businesses are support the United Way of Marquette County's campaign kickoff week.
United Way of Marquette County continues yearly workplace campaign