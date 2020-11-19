Escanaba Public Safety hands out turkeys, not tickets

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Elmer’s County Market partnered with Escanaba Public Safety for the fourth annual “Turkeys Not Tickets.” Elmer’s donated 12 turkeys for law enforcement to hand out to people, in place of tickets.

“It’s a really great way to back our blue and just to let people know that there are positive situations that we can have with police officers,” said Jalyn Dagenais-Gendron, Marketing Coordinator at Elmer’s County market.

Public safety officers pulled people over for minor traffic violations, like a loud exhaust pipe or a broken head light. Instead of writing them a ticket, they received a Thanksgiving turkey.

“It’s a positive thing we can do in our community. Thank you to Elmer’s for providing the turkeys and including us and wanting to do this,” said Lt. John Gudwer of Escanaba Public Safety.

Lt. Gudwer says he looks forward to this every year because he enjoys seeing the smiles on people’s faces.

