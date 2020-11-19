Advertisement

Drive slow on ice and snow campaign reminds motorists to use caution with winter driving

Drive Slow on Ice and Snow Sign
Drive Slow on Ice and Snow Sign(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police ‘drive slow on ice and snow’ campaign is now underway. As the winter months settle in, MSP wants to remind drivers to use caution.

According to the Office of Highway Safety Planning, Michigan is among the states averaging the most deaths in areas with snowy or icy roads. MSP says driving a safe speed for conditions, keeping safe distance between the vehicle in front of you, and keeping your windshield and rear windows clear are just some of the tips they want to pass along.

“With winter coming up very soon we just want to give motorists a friendly reminder to take it slow on ice and snow, to get to your destination safely, if we take these precautions maybe we can have less incidents,” said Thomas Kinnunen from the MSP.

Drive slow on ice and snow is a statewide annual campaign encouraging safe driving habits during winter months.

