Deer outlook for Wisconsin firearm hunting season looks promising

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) -Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season has been underway for almost a week and, now, Wisconsin hunters will get their turn.

“It’s very important to Wisconsin, people look forward to this all year for 9 days,” said the Florence County conservation warden, for the Wisconsin DNR, Kelly Crotty.

Crotty says this season will be different this year, due to the pandemic.

“The DNR is encouraging people to hunt closer to home,” he added.

He says he understands some camps will be empty this year, and others won’t, but Crotty encourages hunters to be safe and take precautions.

“We just recommend people take the time to try and be smart,” he explained.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, as of November 16th, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses reached 591,689. Of that total, 343,627 are for gun privileges only.

As for the outlook, Crotty says it is promising, as the deer are still in rut.

“Deer numbers are the highest they’ve been in a couple years higher, in Florence County on the eastern side, than on the western side due. There’s more food available, crops,” he said.

New this year, hunters can complete the paperwork necessary to submit a CWD sample on their phone while at a kiosk.

“We really appreciate people donating their head if they are willing to do that, to get a sample size,” said Crotty.

To help keep your distance from others, hunters are reminded to register their deer online or by phone.

