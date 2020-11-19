Crews work on Vista Theater clean-up this week

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Crews are working this week to clean-up debris from inside the Historic Vista Theater in Negaunee.

A crane has lowered a dumpster inside the structure so crews can get rid of debris from the theater’s roof collapse on August 26, 2020.

A clogged drainage system caused the roof to hold thousands of gallons of water, which eventually caved the roof in.

After cleaning up the debris, contractors will begin to dislodge the rest of the roof from the wall and shore up the walls for the winter months.

The plan is to have this project completed by the end of the day on Friday.

