Cherry Creek Elementary in Marquette hosts “Change Up Diabetes” for Diabetes Awareness Month

Cherry Creek 5th grader, Lilliana Fogaroli, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes before the shutdown in March.
Lilliana in her custom made shirt reading "my body produces insulin like cow produces rainbows....
Lilliana in her custom made shirt reading "my body produces insulin like cow produces rainbows. It just doesn't happen."(Fogaroli family)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November is Diabetes Awareness Month, and students and staff at Cherry Creek Elementary in Marquette are showing support.

Cherry Creek 5th grader, Lilliana Fogaroli, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes before the shutdown in March.

Diabetic Aid, Lynnea Hosey, says Lilliana and one other student at Cherry Creek have diabetes, and the school hosted a diabetes awareness day in support of them.

Students and staff wore blue, gray, and crazy socks Thursday, Nov. 19 and the school also hosted a “Change Up Diabetes” fundraiser.

“The classes all brought in change and some dollar bills too. We’re going to donate that to UofM’s center for diabetes research and that’s where Lilliana went for her treatment and education,” Hosey said.

“To all of the people who have Type 1 Diabetes, just keep fighting and hopefully soon, we will have a cure,” Lilliana said.

Lilliana wants to thank everyone who’s supported the cause and is looking forward to donating the money raised.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

