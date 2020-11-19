Advertisement

Chenier’s Greenhouse purchases new Norway location

Previous site of The Garden Place
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Chenier family is now opening a new location in Dickinson county next spring. Chenier’s Greenhouse started 46 years ago with just three greenhouses. Today, the business has blossomed into more than 64-thousand acres and is now growing into a new space in Norway.

“We look forward to being a positive part of the community and bringing beautiful blooms to the area,” said Nick Chenier, owner of Chenier’s Greenhouse. Now with 19 total greenhouses, Chenier’s is taking over another longtime flower shop – The garden place – whose roots go all the way back to Italy.

“This has been my love. I love flowers and planting and hard work,” said Valeria Zanoni, former owner of The Garden Place.

Nick Chenier says it’s the perfect place for Chenier’s to continue to bloom.

“This location is great because it’s only within an hour or so of the Flat Rock location so we’re able to get product back and forth if we need to,” said Nick Chenier.

The Norway location will be managed by Mike Chenier, brother to the current owner, Nick Chenier. Mike says he’s ready to take on his own place – set to open in the spring of 2021.

“I’ve been doing it since I can remember. Since I could drag a garden hose around the greenhouse. I remember going there with my dad on the weekends. It’s always just been in the blood,” said Mike Chenier, Norway manager for Chenier’s Greenhouse.

The Garden Place in Dickinson County has been here since 1996. Zanoni says she’s thankful that her passions are being continued by the Chenier family.

“I’m very pleased to see my accomplishment, my love, going to the best family,” said Zanoni.

“We’re happy to see that she’s as excited as we are for the future of The Garden Place here, now it’s going to be named Chenier’s Greenhouse,” said Nick Chenier.

A legacy from one family tree the next.

