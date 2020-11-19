Advertisement

Backhoe stolen from Tilden Mine Sunday

The 1998 John Deere 310SE Backhoe was parked inside a secure, gated area at the Tilden Mine in the Palmer area.
Stolen equipment: The 1998 John Deere 310SE Backhoe was parked inside a secure, gated area at the Tilden Mine in the Palmer area.(Fox Power Inc.)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A large piece of machinery was stolen from the Tilden Mine on Sunday.

According to Fox Power Inc., the 1998 John Deere 310SE Backhoe, with a 4x4 cab, was parked inside a secure, gated area at the Tilden Mine in the Palmer area as of at least 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, security at the Tilden Mine noticed the cable and lock had been cut on the gate, sometime between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. that same day.

Fox Power Inc. says a reward is being offered for information that leads to the recovery of the backhoe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922.

