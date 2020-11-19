A Trend Toward More Seasonable November Weather Begins on Friday
Temperatures Will Cool to More Typical November Levels
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some flurries and light showers, especially north
Highs: 30s northwest, 40s southeast
Saturday: Chance of morning snow showers east, cloudy to partly cloudy with light winds
Highs: mainly 30s
Sunday: Clouding up, chance of some light rain and/or snow west in the afternoon
Highs: 30s to near 40
Thanksgiving week will begin with seasonably cold weather on Monday. Temperatures should then bounce near to somewhat above average through Thanksgiving. At this point, it looks like only light precipitation at times through the Thanksgiving holiday.
