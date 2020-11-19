A Trend Toward More Seasonable November Weather Begins on Friday

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some flurries and light showers, especially north

Highs: 30s northwest, 40s southeast

Saturday: Chance of morning snow showers east, cloudy to partly cloudy with light winds

Highs: mainly 30s

Sunday: Clouding up, chance of some light rain and/or snow west in the afternoon

Highs: 30s to near 40

Thanksgiving week will begin with seasonably cold weather on Monday. Temperatures should then bounce near to somewhat above average through Thanksgiving. At this point, it looks like only light precipitation at times through the Thanksgiving holiday.

