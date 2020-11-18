White Bear Maple Products and Gifts Ladies’ Night Deals and more

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Businesses around the U.P. are celebrating Ladies' Nights throughout the week, and today residents in the Marquette area can drop by the Ishpeming gift store White Bear Maple Products and Gifts for a slew of deals including:

-Buy four Pam’s Pantry packets, get one free.

-$3.00 off of Women’s hats and scarves.

-$3.00 off of tumblers.

-10% off from jewelry.

-5% off from woodburnt art.

-$5.00 off of women’s capes.

It’s especially important to note that most, if not all, of White Bear’s products are locally sourced from around the U.P., greater Michigan, and nearer parts of the Midwest. The store is a wonderful, cozy, eclectic collection of treats and clothes, art and decorations, a farrago of U.P. culture and product that you won’t find anywhere else.

“Some of this stuff you can only find in a few other places in the U.P.,” says owner Bob Bess. “We’ve had people come up from Rapid River to get a coat, so it’s nice to know that what we have, people want.”

Looking ahead, White Bear will also be holding a number of Black Friday sales as well. The most notable one is all shirts in the store will be $5.00 off for the entire day. It does bear a reminder that White Bear doesn’t have an online store, which means anyone interested in buying on Black Friday will need to come down or up to Ishpeming and purchase what they want in-store. But that’s a small price to pay for helping a small business move one of the best products on the market — quality, homemade U.P. culture.

You can find a link to White Bear Maple’s Facebook Page here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.