Westwood HS hires new boys varsity basketball coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Westwood High School has announced Luke Gray will be the new Boys Varsity Basketball Coach replacing Scott Syrjala, who resigned.

Gray has been the varsity assistant for the past four seasons. He was a key player on the Patriots’ Cinderella run to the Class C Quarterfinals in 2016. Gray represented Westwood in the 2016 U.P. All-Star Basketball Classic.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.