Westwood HS hires new boys varsity basketball coach

Luke Gray steps in for Scott Syrjala
Westwood High School
Westwood High School(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Westwood High School has announced Luke Gray will be the new Boys Varsity Basketball Coach replacing Scott Syrjala, who resigned.

Gray has been the varsity assistant for the past four seasons. He was a key player on the Patriots’ Cinderella run to the Class C Quarterfinals in 2016. Gray represented Westwood in the 2016 U.P. All-Star Basketball Classic.

