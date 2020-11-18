West Iron County goes completely remote learning

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The West Iron County Schools, grades Kindergarten through 8th Grade will move to distance learning for the next two days. By state order, all high school students went to remote learning Wednesday through December 8. These moves are due to the Coronavirus.

The school board and administration made the decision for K-8 students last night during a school board meeting.

West Iron County Superintendent Christopher Thomson says multiple students and staff are out with COVID-19 or are quarantined. Thomson himself is currently quarantined due to COVID-19 concerns. There are 800 students and 54 teachers in the school district.

The West Iron County Schools are closed next week, as previously planned for the holiday. During that time, Thomson says the building will get a thorough, deep cleaning. He says K-8 students are right now scheduled to be back in the building on November 30.

Thomson says the school buildings are open, as teachers will be distance teaching from their classrooms.

He’s hopeful the district can control the cases of COVID-19 to make it through the last three weeks before Christmas.

