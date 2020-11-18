Advertisement

U.P. unemployment numbers expected to rise

Approximately 250,000 food service workers are expected to apply for unemployment.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Many U.P. businesses are closing their doors or adjusting their services as a result of the recent order by the Department of Health and Human Services.

State Senator Ed McBroom says the three-week period will likely impact certain industries more than others.

“We’re certainly going to see major change in unemployment numbers within the hospitality industries for sure with salons, but at the same time hospitals haven’t been told to stop seeing elective patients,” McBroom said. “It’s going to be a much different formula, so I don’t think anybody can really predict at this point.”

State Representative Sara Cambensy says bar and restaurant workers will be hit especially hard, with approximately 250,000 workers expected to apply for unemployment.

“If you add that to other service workers that may have hours cut, we’re expecting one to two million people again to go back on unemployment, which is going to drain our unemployment system further,” said Cambensy.

Although state legislature has extended unemployment benefits from 20 weeks to 26, Cambensy says some Michigan residents still haven’t been able to receive benefits from the spring shutdown.

Senator McBroom says if COVID numbers continue to rise, the results could be devastating.

“The impact long-term to our communities and our friends’ and families’ ability to keep living here is very real,” said McBroom. “Folks move to get employment elsewhere; businesses can’t find the workers to come back. I don’t think that we’ve really been able to fairly assess even the full effect of the shutdowns this spring, and now we’re set up for another one.”

Both Senator McBroom and Representative Cambensy encourage those struggling to apply for unemployment to reach out to their offices for assistance.

