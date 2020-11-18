U.P. Grocery Stores: The sooner, the better for Thanksgiving preps

With restaurants suspending in-person dining and other safeguards in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, grocery markets in the U.P. said they’ve planned for busier days ahead -- on top of Thanksgiving just days away.

“You can expect a little bit longer wait times at the checkout. But we ask that our customers be patient and kind to others when they’re in the store,” said Jalyn Dagenais-Gendron, Marketing & Promotions Coordinator at Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba.

Patience and to buy your Thanksgiving ingredients as soon as you can -- these words of advice, also echoed by Tadych’s Econofoods in Marquette.

“We have a good supply of a lot of the traditional basics for Thanksgiving - turkeys, stuffing, that sort of thing. But, I would suggest, especially with turkeys, getting them early because there’s not a lot of extra turkeys floating around out in the market right now,” said Econofoods Store Manager Zach Quinnell.

Quinnell pointed out struggles with the supply chain, saying some manufacturers have operated under reduced staffing or shifts due to COVID-19′s impact.

But store workers are ready to help as you prepare ahead for your recipes this holiday season.

“We’re also expecting an increase in our online ordering. So if you anticipate to use those services we recommend that you get your orders in early just to make sure you get your groceries on time for Thanksgiving,” said Dagenais-Gendron regarding Elmer’s Express online service.

Quinnell said his full-on staff at Econofoods will be ready to work overtime hours.

“Many of our employees run to the fire instead of away from it and they’ve been remarkable. Thank you to our employees and our wonderful customers as well for being patient with us,” he said.

Reminder to check in with your local grocery store on special hours for the holidays.

