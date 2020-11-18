U.P. Children’s Museum invites you to ‘book your bubble’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum (UPCM) has come up with a new way to remain open and keep families and employees safe as the pandemic continues. They’re calling for families to ‘book their bubble.’

It’s a two hour block for you and your family bubble, you’ll have the museum to yourselves, with staff on hand. In between the blocks, staff will clean and disinfect the museum for the next bubble.

“We decided why not make the museum so you’re booking just your bubble, those people who you are connected with, that will help our families feel safe and then also, it will get you out of the house,” said Nheena Weyer Ittner, UPCM Director.

There’s no additional charge for the two hour bubble booking. The Children’s Museum is open six days a week, closed on Sundays. Time slots are open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. so they close at 5 p.m.

