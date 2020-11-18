Advertisement

U.P. Children’s Museum invites you to ‘book your bubble’

The U.P. Children's Museum (WLUC Image).
The U.P. Children's Museum (WLUC Image).(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum (UPCM) has come up with a new way to remain open and keep families and employees safe as the pandemic continues. They’re calling for families to ‘book their bubble.’

It’s a two hour block for you and your family bubble, you’ll have the museum to yourselves, with staff on hand. In between the blocks, staff will clean and disinfect the museum for the next bubble.

“We decided why not make the museum so you’re booking just your bubble, those people who you are connected with, that will help our families feel safe and then also, it will get you out of the house,” said Nheena Weyer Ittner, UPCM Director.

There’s no additional charge for the two hour bubble booking. The Children’s Museum is open six days a week, closed on Sundays. Time slots are open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. so they close at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan
Parts of the Timber Motors Lodge demolished.
Demolition at Timbers Motor Lodge in Iron Mountain underway
UP Health System-Marquette exterior
UP Health System Marquette urging men to be screened for prostate cancer
Truck stolen from Palosaari Construction sand pit in Houghton County

Latest News

Ishpeming High School begins 3 weeks of virtual learning
The Northern Center at Northern Michigan University.
Northern Michigan University’s senior art exhibit has gone virtual
According to data from local health departments and the MDHHS, Upper Michigan surpassed 10,000...
Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 since start of pandemic
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan