Small businesses chance at grant money begins Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Grant applications will begin being accepted for U.P. businesses to add winterized outdoor facilities starting November 18 at noon EST. The money comes from the CARES Act through the Small Business Association of Michigan.

Businesses can get from $1,000-$10,000 not just for future improvements, but for any improvements made, that have helped with capacity between August 1 and December 31. The money will be issued on a first-come- first-served basis so time is of the essence.

“So many businesses are struggling and with harder days ahead with winter in front of us we know that challenge is only going to be greater particularly for those that have been in the cross hairs of the orders previously restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness centers and so this money truly is critical,” said Marty Fittante, CEO for Invest UP.

The grants are open to any business in Upper Michigan. Again applications will be accepted starting at noon eastern time November 18. You can find a link to the application by clicking here.

