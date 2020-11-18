Advertisement

Small businesses chance at grant money begins Wednesday

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Grant applications will begin being accepted for U.P. businesses to add winterized outdoor facilities starting November 18 at noon EST. The money comes from the CARES Act through the Small Business Association of Michigan.

Businesses can get from $1,000-$10,000 not just for future improvements, but for any improvements made, that have helped with capacity between August 1 and December 31. The money will be issued on a first-come- first-served basis so time is of the essence.

“So many businesses are struggling and with harder days ahead with winter in front of us we know that challenge is only going to be greater particularly for those that have been in the cross hairs of the orders previously restaurants, bars, gyms, fitness centers and so this money truly is critical,” said Marty Fittante, CEO for Invest UP.

The grants are open to any business in Upper Michigan. Again applications will be accepted starting at noon eastern time November 18. You can find a link to the application by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Nov. 15, 2020 (State of Michigan photo)
UPDATED: Whitmer administration announces new coronavirus restrictions to protect frontline workers
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas urged Michigan to “rise up” against new...
White House coronavirus adviser urges Michigan to ‘rise up’ against new restrictions
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan adds more than 12.7K cases in two-day totals, UP adds 431
Deadly crash on M-553, Oct. 23, 2020.
Marquette woman faces charges related to fatal M-553 crash
COVID-19 Cases
LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Marquette County Board Plaque (WLUC file image)
Marquette County Board recognizes Dr. Piggot’s efforts during covid-19 pandemic
Return North 2020 will be completely virtual on Nov. 17.
Return North Professional Careers Reception goes virtual
Three Marquette County COVID-19 testing centers open to the public
Sawyer International Airport in Marquette MI
Sawyer Int’l Airport prepares for holiday travel