Recreation Lanes bowling alley offers takeout, delivery

Starting Wednesday, the alley is doing orders for food, soda, can beer, and tap beer by the gallon.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:51 PM EST
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Bowling allies are among the businesses that must close as well, during Michigan’s ‘pause’ order, but Recreation Lanes in Iron Mountain will still offer takeout and delivery.

Starting Wednesday, the alley is doing orders for food, soda, can beer, and tap beer by the gallon. Food takeout orders will be 10% off, and can beer is buy one get one free; soda will be $6 per gallon. Recreation lanes is also selling gift cards.

“Oh, it’s always huge to have public support during this time. I mean small businesses like us can’t survive without the support of the local area,” said the general manager, Joe Tomassoni.

Recreation Lanes thanks the public for its continue support and looks forward to December 8th when bowling is allowed to resume.

