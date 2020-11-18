Portage Lake District Library closing to public, still offering curbside service

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library in Houghton is closing amid the newest covid restrictions in place state-wide. Good news for the library patrons however, they will have curbside pickup, online services and home-bound delivery available during this time.

The library’s Director say’s the staff has experience from earlier in the year so the services should still go smoothly.

“We’re pretty familiar with the process, we’ve done curbside service for our patrons prior to our reopening in June, so it’s familiar territory for us and we’re just really happy that we’re still able to find a way to make some services available while we close to help slow community spread in our region,” said Portage Lake District Library Director Dillon Geshel.

The hours for the library are also temporarily reduced. They’ll have curbside services Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closure is for the next three weeks in line with the Governors order.

