Plan on a Warm Thursday with a Trend Toward Colder Beginning Friday
Temperatures Will Only Cool to About Average Over the Weekend
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Thursday: Filtered sunshine and warmer
Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, not as warm
Highs: 30s to around 40 northwest, 40s southeast
Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun, light winds
Highs: mainly 30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of light rain and/or snow developing
Highs: 30s to around 40
A progressive upper air flow will mean changeable weather Thanksgiving week. However, temperatures will average near to a bit above normal.
