Plan on a Warm Thursday with a Trend Toward Colder Beginning Friday

Temperatures Will Only Cool to About Average Over the Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Thursday: Filtered sunshine and warmer

Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, not as warm

Highs: 30s to around 40 northwest, 40s southeast

Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun, light winds

Highs: mainly 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance of light rain and/or snow developing

Highs: 30s to around 40

A progressive upper air flow will mean changeable weather Thanksgiving week.  However, temperatures will average near to a bit above normal.

