Packers put Lazard back on active roster

He’s been out of the line-up for six weeks
TV6 is an Official Packers Station.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Green Bay Packers have activated wide receiver Allen Lazard from injured reserve after he missed six games. Lazard had the best game of his pro career Sept. 27 when he caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in a 37-30 victory at New Orleans. But he suffered a core injury in that game and hasn’t played since. The 2018 undrafted free agent from Iowa State has 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns in just three games this season. The Packers play at Indianapolis on Sunday.

