Northern Michigan University’s senior art exhibit has gone virtual

The Northern Center at Northern Michigan University.
The Northern Center at Northern Michigan University.(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s senior art exhibit at DeVos Art Museum has been cut short due to coronavirus closures. However, the exhibit is now viewable online.

NMU created a website for the exhibit so seniors were still able to share their work with friends and family.

21 artists are featured on the website with their art and statements.

Devos Art Museum Director and Curator, Emily Lanctot, says coronavirus brought challenges even before the lockdown.

“Along the way this year too from installing admis a global pandemic we had bumps along the way. We had students who were quarantining and so we really had to be flexible and adjust in order to make sure that everybody’s work in the exhibition.”

DeVos will be hosting a virtual reception to wrap up the show with awards on Nov. 20 at 7pm.

