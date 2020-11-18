Northern Michigan University to hold virtual 2020 Commencement Dec. 6

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will hold a virtual celebration honoring all 2020 graduates at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

The event will include messages from President Fritz Erickson, Board Chair Steve Mitchell, May 2020 graduate Cecilia Ruiz and student-selected faculty speaker Kia Jane Richmond of the English Department.

Serving as a comprehensive commencement event for May, August and December graduates, the celebration is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 virus and associated safety protocols.

NMU awarded 942 degrees in May and 193 in August. An estimate of 500 degrees will be awarded this December. The degrees awarded include certificates, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and two doctoral degrees. An approximate total of 1,635 degrees will be celebrated.

For more information and to view the live event, visit https://nmu.edu/commencement/.

