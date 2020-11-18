Michigan Supreme Court to host virtual Adoption Day event Nov. 24

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Supreme Court will host a virtual Adoption Day event at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Streamed live on the Court’s YouTube page, the event will be highlighted by a special reading by Cass County adoptive parent Jeanne Meyers and presentation of two lifetime achievement awards, honoring dedication to helping children in foster care find loving, forever families.

“The smiles, laughter, and tears of joy make Adoption Day the happiest day of the year at the Court,” said Justice Stephen J. Markman, who will preside and call the court to order. “Nothing is more important than family, and to witness the culmination of the journey these families have traveled is heartwarming. We are also thrilled to have our long-time friend Maura Corrigan present an award honoring one of Michigan’s amazing foster parents.”

Celebrating Adoption Day with Justice Markman will be Justice Elizabeth Clement, Justice Megan Cavanagh, former Chief Justice Maura Corrigan, and Michigan Department of Health, and Human Services Senior Deputy Director, Dr. Joo Chang. Corrigan will present the Maura D. Corrigan Foster Family Lifetime Achievement Award, and Justice Clement will present the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement Award.

Judges statewide dedicate November to focusing on the importance of adoption and the work and dedication of foster care providers. Held on or near the Tuesday before Thanksgiving each year, adoption festivities have become a holiday tradition, highlighting the importance of finding loving, permanent homes for children in foster care. Justices and Court of Appeals judges also participate in virtual adoption events around the state.

Cosponsored by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Daniel J. Wright Lifetime Achievement honors Wright, a longtime leader in child support and child welfare reform, who worked to give children in foster care a greater voice in decisions affecting their own lives . The award is given to honor exceptional service to Michigan’s children and is open to attorneys, judges, caseworkers, court employees, and others who have a significant record of helping Michigan families and children.

The Court will broadcast the adoption day celebration on the Court’s YouTube page.

View a list of adoption celebrations happening all across Michigan here.

