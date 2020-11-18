Advertisement

Michigan presidential election results closer to certification

President-elect Joe Biden is the projected winner of Michigan’s 16 electoral college vote.
Michigan elections.
Michigan elections.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Results from the presidential election in Michigan have taken another step toward becoming official.

As of Wednesday morning, all Michigan counties have voted to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election. All 83 bipartisan boards of county canvassers have reviewed and certified results.

Next, the Board of State Canvassers is scheduled to meet Monday to issue final certification. That meeting will be open to the public. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says more details will be released soon.

President-elect Joe Biden is the projected winner of Michigan's 16 electoral college votes as the unofficial state results show him with a 146,000 vote lead over President Donald Trump. The president continues to make unverified claims on Twitter about fraud in Michigan.

Click here for more fact checks from the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office.

